Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SBI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

