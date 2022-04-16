Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,289,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 1,914,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 368.5 days.

GNZUF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.