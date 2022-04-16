Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

