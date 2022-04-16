Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
