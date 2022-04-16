Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OII opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 628,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 260,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 51,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

