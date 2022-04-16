MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MVO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.