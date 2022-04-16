Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.86 on Friday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,551 shares of company stock worth $6,414,864. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

