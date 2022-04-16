Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.91 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

