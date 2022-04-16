monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average is $257.22. monday.com has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

