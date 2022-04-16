Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

