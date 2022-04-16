NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$11.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.91. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.4419816 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

