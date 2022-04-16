North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

NWC stock opened at C$36.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. North West has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$40.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. North West’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

