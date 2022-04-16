Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$15.50 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:OBE opened at C$11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$933.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$11.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

