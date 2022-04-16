Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.