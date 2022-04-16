Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.20.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,511.65. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,849,397.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 58,122 shares valued at $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

