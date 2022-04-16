Bank of America Downgrades Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) to Underperform

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.