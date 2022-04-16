The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 225 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

