Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADEVF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.20.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

