Baader Bank Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Reduce

Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Baader Bank currently has €190.00 ($206.52) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on adidas from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.50.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

