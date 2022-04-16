Opsens (TSE:OPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.35 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 8.52. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$223.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.49.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

