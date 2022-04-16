Opsens (TSE:OPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.35 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market cap of C$223.52 million and a PE ratio of -50.49. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$3.74.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Opsens will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.