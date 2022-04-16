Baader Bank Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Reduce

Baader Bank cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Baader Bank currently has €190.00 ($206.52) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.50.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.