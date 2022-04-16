Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
TSE:OSK opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.29. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.54.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
