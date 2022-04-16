Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) received a C$5.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OSK opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.64.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,530,115. Also, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,350. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,200 shares of company stock worth $248,704.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

