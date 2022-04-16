Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,810.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,186.67.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,789.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,963.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,408.84. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,509.20 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

