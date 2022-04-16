Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,810.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,186.67.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,789.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,963.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,408.84. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,509.20 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

