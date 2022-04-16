Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,186.67.

Adyen stock opened at $1,789.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,963.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,408.84.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

