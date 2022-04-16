Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,186.67.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $1,789.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,963.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,408.84.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.