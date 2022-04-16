CIBC Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$112.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.82.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$103.90 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$30.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 3.0345106 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

