Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.86

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.86 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.41). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 20,134 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a market cap of £122.27 million and a P/E ratio of -36.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)
Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
