CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.32.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

