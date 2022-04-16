Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.38

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.39. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 34,600 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.