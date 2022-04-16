Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.25. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,110 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

