Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.14. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 43,800 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$40.38 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

