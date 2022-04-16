Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.66

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.60. Barloworld shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

