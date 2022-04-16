Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.50. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,891 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

