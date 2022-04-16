Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.08

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and traded as low as $40.04. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 1,068 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.
About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)
Further Reading
