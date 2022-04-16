XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.29. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,455 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XBiotech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in XBiotech by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.