XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.29. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,455 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.45.
About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
