Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 795,963 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.45.

Marechale Capital Plc

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, provides strategic, merger and acquisition, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers financing solutions to early stage and growth capital companies; and capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services.

