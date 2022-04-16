Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.77. Lannett shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 317,831 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

