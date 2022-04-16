Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.53. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 75,257 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

