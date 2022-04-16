Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.53. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 75,257 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
