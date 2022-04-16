ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.09

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as low as $26.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 2,591 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

