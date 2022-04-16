Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.12. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 174,244 shares changing hands.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

