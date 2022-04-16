Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$0.90. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a P/E ratio of -21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

