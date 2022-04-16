Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$0.90. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 500 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a P/E ratio of -21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)
