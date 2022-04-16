Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.69

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and traded as low as $52.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 123,293 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.