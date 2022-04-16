RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.15. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 18,700 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (RGRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.