$0.04 EPS Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

PSTG stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.