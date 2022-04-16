$0.04 EPS Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

PSTG stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

