$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $639.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

