Comparing Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) & Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Amerigo Resources and Western Copper and Gold are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 19.96% 29.87% 15.21% Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.59% -3.51%

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Western Copper and Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 1.22 $39.82 million $0.22 6.34 Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -78.67

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amerigo Resources and Western Copper and Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper and Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

