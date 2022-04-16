Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,471,000 after acquiring an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $49,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

