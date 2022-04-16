FY2023 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.