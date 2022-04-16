Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Airspan Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIMO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MIMO opened at $2.83 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

