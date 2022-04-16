Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CCSI stock opened at 56.84 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 57.86.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The firm had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 88.20 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

